Director Shaji Kailas, known for delivering superhits like 'Aaram Thumpuran' and 'Narasimham' with Mohanlal in the lead, has debunked rumours regarding his latest film featuring the superstar. Shaji took to social media to confirm that Mohanlal has not signed up for any film directed by him, and he would make an official announcement if there are such plans in the future.

"I would like to address the rumors circulating regarding an upcoming project starring Mohanlal under my direction. Please note that these speculations are entirely false and baseless. As of now, there is no truth to these claims. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support from all of you, and rest assured, any official announcements regarding my projects will come directly from me. Let's continue to stay positive and look forward to what the future holds (sic)," he wrote on social media.

Mohanlal had headlined the 2023 film 'Alone' directed by Shaji Kailas. The Covid project featured Mohanlal as a motivational speaker who is stuck in an apartment during the pandemic. The film was originally meant as a direct OTT release, but the makers later decided to release it in theatres. The film, however, did not do well at the box-office. Shaji later directed 'Hunt' featuring Bhavana as a medical student specialising in Forensic Science.