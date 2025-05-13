Actor Unni Mukundan is all praise for Janapriya Nayakan Dileep's latest film 'Prince and Family', which hit theatres on May 9. The film directed by debutant Binto Stephen and written by 'Queen' and 'Jana Gana Mana' writer Sharis Mohammed features Dileep as a fashion designer who is in search of a suitable girl for marriage.

Unni appreciated the film's humour, adding that the film has been tailor-made for the family audience. "Saw Prince and Family, beautiful family entertainer. Tailor-made for the families to enjoy. Found it to be a laughter-riot on a personal level. Much congratulations to dileepettan, Sharis Mohammed for the exceptional writing, Listin Stephen and debutant director Binto Stephen (sic)," he wrote.

'Malikappuram' director Abhilash Pillai also reacted to the film by sharing a heart emoji, appreciating the core idea and performances of the actors. The makers released the trailer of the film on Monday. Raniya Raana, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Bindu Panicker and Siddique play prominent roles in the family entertainer.