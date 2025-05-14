Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas visited superstar Rajinikanth on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Jailer 2', in Kozhikode. Riyas shared the picture along with a popular Tamil dialogue from one of Rajinikanth’s films. Rajinikanth reprises the character Muthvel Pandian in Jailer 2 and the new photos reveal the actor's look for the sequel directed by Nelson.

The filming of the movie is progressing at Cheruvannoor which is the main location in Kerala. Rajinikanth will be in Kerala for six days. The Kozhikode schedule began on Saturday at the Sudarshan Bangalow at BC Road. The crew will shoot at the location for 20 days. The movie will reportedly be shot at few other locations in Kozhikode. High security has been arranged for the shooting crew. Rajinikanth reached Kozhikode after completing the schedule at Attapadi in Palakkad. He stays at the Kadavu resort in Ramanattukara.

The crew had shot for around 20 days in Palakkad, especially in Sholayoor Gonjiyoor and Anakatti. The first schedule of the filming began in March.

Rajinikanth with minister P A Muhammed Riyas. Photo: Instagram

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for 'Jailer 2.' A few more actors will join the sequel, while screen icons Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Jackie Shroff will reprise their roles in 'Jailer 2.' Telugu superstar Balakrishna will reportedly make a cameo appearance. Interestingly, Malayali actor Suraj Venjaramoodu will be playing the villain in 'Jailer 2.'

'Jailer' released in 2023 was a global blockbuster collecting Rs 600 crore. Mollywood actor Vinayakan’s villain role too had been noticed.

The movie had an impressive ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Vasant, Sunil, Thamannah, VTV Ganesh, Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shivrajkumar and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff. Vijay Karthik was the cinematographer and R Nirmal edited the film.