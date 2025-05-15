Actor Ravi Mohan has released a public statement following recent allegations made by his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, who claimed that the actor abandoned his role as a father. His response also comes amid rumours of him dating singer Kenishaa Francis.

In a strongly worded note, Ravi addressed the intense public scrutiny and personal attacks he’s faced since the separation, writing:

“Watching my private life turned into gossip, twisted without truth or compassion, has been deeply traumatic. My silence was not a weakness—it was survival. But when my integrity is questioned by those who don’t know my scars, I must speak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi asserted that he has built his career on hard work and resilience, and would not allow his past to be used for "cheap sympathy or borrowed fame." He also stressed that his decision to walk away from his marriage came after enduring years of physical, emotional, mental, and financial abuse.

“I was caged in isolation, even from my own parents, for years. I tried to save my marriage, but when it became unlivable, I had no choice but to leave—with a heavy heart.”

He categorically denied abandoning his children, stating he has been deliberately kept away from them and denied basic access.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What breaks me most is seeing my children used as tools to sway public sympathy. Apart from a single court-mandated meeting last Christmas, I’ve had no contact. I wasn’t even told about their car accident until my signature was needed for insurance.”

He emphasised that his separation was solely from his ex-wife—not from his children.

“I decided to leave my wife, not my kids. My boys are my pride and my purpose. I will always live for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the closing portion of his statement, Ravi accused his ex-wife of manipulating public perception for personal gain, alleging that he was stripped of his finances, decisions, and even his bond with his family, all under the pretense of love.

“I stayed silent to avoid drama. But I was treated like a golden goose, not a husband. Everything I had—including my own parents—was used for personal enrichment.”

Ravi ended his statement with a message of dignity and hope, reaffirming his faith in the legal process and expressing his belief that the truth will eventually come to light.