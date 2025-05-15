The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Maranamass (Malayalam)

The story revolves around a serial killer, nicknamed the 'banana killer' due to his unique signature method, who has murdered three elderly men in a quiet village in Kerala. Suspicion quickly falls on the eccentric Luke PP (played by Basil Joseph), whose infamous antics, such as burning down a school staff room and leaking a politician’s search history, have earned him a destructive reputation in the village.

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 15.

Hai Junoon (Hindi)

Set against the backdrop of fierce musical rivalry, this drama follows two competing bands — the Misfits and the SuperSonics — as they clash in high-stakes showdowns. Guiding them are their dynamic mentors: Pearl (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Gagan Ahuja (Neil Nitin Mukesh), each bringing their own fire to the battle.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 16.

Wolf Man (English)

'Wolf Man' unfolds in a remote farmhouse, where a family's quiet life is shattered by a sudden, unexplained attack from an invisible predator. But as the night wears on, the real nightmare begins—the father starts to change into something beyond human. Featuring Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Sam Jaeger, this slow-burn horror steadily builds tension, drawing you deeper into its unsettling mystery with every scene.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 16.

Murderbot (English)

Murderbot is a gripping sci-fi drama about a security robot that quietly hacks its own programming to gain free will. Despite its newfound autonomy, it chooses to keep up the façade, continuing to protect a team of scientists on a perilous alien world, all while concealing its secret from those around it.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from May 16.

Nesippaya (Tamil)

Years after life pulls them apart, Arjun and Diya’s story takes a dark turn when Diya is suddenly arrested for the murder of a wealthy tycoon’s son. What begins as a long-buried love story quickly spirals into a tense, emotional thriller, where Arjun, drawn back into Diya’s life, must uncover the truth while confronting the past they never truly left behind.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from May 16.