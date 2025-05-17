The Netflix show 'The Royals' directed by Priyanka Ghose is currently trending in 53 countries globally. The show features an ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. The rom-com revolves around the startup 'Work Potato' founder who wants to bridge the gap between the royal families and the common man through her Royal 'B&B' initiative. If you want to lighten up your mood, 'The Royals' is a good watch, despite the flaws.

Innovative concept

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when a young, successful entrepreneur Sophia gets the chance to closely interact with the royals? A fairytale story, right? 'The Royals' revolves around her chance encounter with Prince Aviraaj aka Fizzy as the eldest son of the late Morpur king, who wants to leave his world in the city to pursue modelling in New York. Their paths cross again when she takes up the task of opening a Bread and Breakfast experience at his palace

The setting

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is mostly set in a fictional city named Morpur where the royals reside. The palace is a mix of Rajput-Mughal architecture, giving us a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of the royals who live in sprawling palaces. Though the series may not actually represent the real royals, it does give us a glimpse of the courtyards, arched corridors, and hand-painted murals, along with the sprawling lawns that are part of palatial living. Interestingly, the series was shot in real-life palaces lthe ike City Palace in Jodhpur and the Mundota Fort and Palace.

Vibrant energy

ADVERTISEMENT

The vibrant energy at the start of the series will remind you of the successful Netflix show 'Bridgerton', though the latter is a superior series compared to 'The Royals', both in depth and style. Nevertheless, the young and vibrant energy of the characters in 'The Royals' will keep you hooked till the end. The costumes by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla add more colour to the show.

Performances

Though many criticised award-winning actor Bhumi Pednekar's performance as Sophia in the show, she did bring her own elegance to the series, with her ability to portray a woman who has made a name for herself, despite the odds. Ishaan Khatter who was also part of Nicole Kidman's film 'The Perfect Couple' was equally dynamic in the show, though his shirtless scenes were excessive and unnecessary for the series. Lisa Mishra, Vihaan Samat, Sakshi Tanvar, and Zeenat Aman, brought in their own energy to the show.