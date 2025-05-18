Actor Azees Nedumangad has come down heavily on film reviewers who, he says, force their personal dislikes onto others. His comments follow his own experience of being misled by the reviews of Dileep’s latest film, 'Prince and Family'.

Azees shared that after watching a few reviews, he initially assumed the film wasn’t worth watching. However, it was only after friends told him otherwise that he realised the reviews hadn’t done the film justice. Upon watching 'Prince and Family' in theatres, he said it turned out to be one of the most beautiful Dileep films in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azees wrote: 'A review is just one person’s opinion, and there’s nothing wrong in expressing that. But forcing one’s personal dislike onto others is unacceptable. When I first saw the reviews of 'Prince and Family', I too misunderstood that the movie wasn't good. But a few friends told me that after a long time, they had seen a good Dileep film. So I went and watched it myself.'

'To all my dear friends who post reviews — it felt bad to see such a beautiful film spoken about in such a dismissive way. I haven’t acted in this film, nor do I have anything to gain by saying this. All it takes is honesty to acknowledge something good when you see it. It’s a superb film. Go ahead and watch it with your family without hesitation.' 'All the best, Dileepetta!'

ADVERTISEMENT

'Prince and Family', which hit theatres last week, has been receiving a strong response from audiences. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner and directed by debutant Binto Stephen. The screenplay is written by Sharis Mohammed, who earlier penned 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Malayalee From India', both also produced by Listin Stephen.