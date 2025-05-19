Kamal Haasan's upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, directed by Mani Ratnam, has become a hot topic of discussion following the release of its trailer. One particular scene, featuring a kiss between Kamal Haasan’s character and actor Abhirami, has sparked criticism online. Many netizens pointed out the age gap between the actors, with Kamal being 70 and Abhirami 41.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user commented, “70-year-old Kamal Haasan's liplock scene with 41-year-old Abhirami… the filmmakers don't even care about the context here, because all they want is a sensational moment.” Another added, “It’s not new for him… he was criticised for romancing Rani Mukherjee in Hey Ram.”

The trailer also received flak for showing Kamal’s character romancing Trisha. A Reddit user pointed out, “Trisha is just three years older than Shruti Haasan, by the way.”

However, not everyone was critical. Some users defended the scene, arguing that the storyline justifies the pairing. “There is nothing wrong in the pairing since the plot clearly shows the aged gangster having an affair with a younger woman,” one commenter wrote.

‘Thug Life’ is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. The trailer teases a sweeping crime saga that spans several decades. Kamal Haasan plays a powerful gangster who takes a young boy under his wing. As time passes, the boy, now grown into a man played by Silambarasan, rises through the ranks to become the gangster’s closest ally and a son-like figure.