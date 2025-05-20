Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have announced they will tie the knot on August 29. The couple, who have known each other for 15 years but only recently began dating, made their relationship official at the ‘Yogi Da’ press conference in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to the assembled media, Dhanshika explained that a viral news report accelerated their decision to go public. ‘We didn’t plan to make our relationship announcement today,’ she said. ‘But when the report surfaced this morning, we realised there was nothing left to hide.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanshika went on to share how long-standing their bond has been. ‘I’ve known Vishal for the past 15 years. Over that time, he’s always treated me with respect. When I faced difficulties, he came to my home and stood up for me, no hero has ever done that before. His gesture was incredibly sweet.’

Vishal, beaming alongside his fiancee, confirmed the wedding date to reporters. ‘My marriage is fixed. I’ve got a wonderful partner in Dhanshika, and with her father’s blessings, I’m proud to introduce her. I want to, I will, marry Dhanshika, she truly is a wonderful person.’