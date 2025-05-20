Hollywood actor-director Denzel Washington known for his work in films, including 'Malcolm X', 'Crimson Tide', 'The Equalizer', among others, was recently honoured with an honourary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The moment came as a surprise for the celebrated actor who had not anticipated the honour.

However, amid the celebrations, the actor reportedly lost his cool with the paparazzi. A video of the actor, which is circulating on social media, showed Denzel walking up to two photographers and pointing fingers at them. One of the photographers who was smiling throughout the process pulled Denzel's arm when he turned to leave, further escalating the situation. As per Hindustan Times, the actor reportedly said, 'Stop it, Stop it, Stop it,' and then went on to say, 'Dont touch me again'. However, there is no official confirmation as to what triggered the incident.

Denzel, is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, and many feel that the recognition at the Cannes was long overdue. Denzel received the award for his career achievement, ahead of the premiere of his latest film, 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The film was later screened out of the competition. The actor also got emotional while accepting the award from 'Highest 2 Lowest' director Spike Lee.