Actor Sai Dhanshika has been trending on social media after she announced her engagement to Tamil superstar Vishal at the 'Yogi Da' press conference in Chennai recently. The actor who played Rajinikanth's daughter in 'Kabali' and made a powerful impact with her performances in 'Paradeshi' and 'Thiranthidu Seese' revealed the two started dating only recently, though they have been close friends for over 15 years.

She said that it was Vishal who supported her and raised his voice for her when she faced an unpleasant experience. Vishal confirmed his relationship with Dhanshika at the audio launch of the movie, which will feature Dhanshika alongside the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t expect to make this announcement at this venue. Vishal has been my close friend for 15 years. There is nothing to hide; reports have been appearing in the media since morning. Vishal is trying to ensure the work of the Nadikar Sangam building is completed by August 15. Our wedding is on August 29. Vishal always addresses me with respect whenever we meet. He has raised his voice for me. I deeply respect his character and behaviour. He is someone who supported me during the worst stage of my life," she said.

She added that Vishal was the only one who supported her and visited her home when she went through a difficult stage in her life. "I was touched by his gesture. We heve known each other for many years, but we started having deeper conversations only recently. Soon, our friendship bloomed into love, and both have accepted it. We were sure that this relationship would end up in marriage. So, we decided that there was no need to wait longer. I consider it my responsibility to make him happy. Vishal is a good man. My family too were happy when I told them about him,” Dhanshika told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal added that Dhanshika is the girl that God has chosen for him. He too mentioned that news of their relationship had already started appearing in the media, which is why they disclosed their relationship. “Perarassu sir told us we should reveal it only after a few gossips appear. My parents aren’t here today. Meanwhile, Dhanshika is closer to my father. I called the architect who’s designing the Nadikar Sangam building and told him that I will stay inside the building until the construction is completed. My marriage is fixed and my bride is here. Her parents are here too. So, I am revealing her name – Dhanshika,” Vishal announced.

Vishal was also full of praise for Dhanshika’s action sequences in their upcoming movie. He joked that he would learn a few tricks from fight master Pandian to ensure his safety, but he turned serious when he said both of them rarely fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand each other so deeply. I do not wish to steal the limelight away from this movie by speaking about us. However, let me say that I am a lucky man as God has saved the best for me. I am someone who prefers to think positively. I trust her a lot. Dhanshika will continue to act even after getting married. She is a very talented actress. I think Dhanshika is the only actress, after Vijayasanti ma’am, who does action so well. I proudly call myself an action hero. But, now, there will be an action hero and a heroine at our house. So, people should be careful before entering our house. I don’t think we should hire any security at our house,” laughed Vishal.

“I don’t know whether I should call her my homemaker, soulmate, best friend or life partner. But, I would love to spend the rest of my life with her. Her smile is so beautiful. Besides, she has lots of friends. In fact, I feel envious when I speak about her friends who support her even during the bad times. I love Dhanshika! We will surely invite everyone to the wedding. Moreover, we request your prayers. I vow to take care of her. We are getting married on August 29; it’s also my birthday. Tonight, I will sleep well,” said Vishal.