Singer Kenishaa, a close friend of actor Ravi Mohan, has responded to the wave of online trolling she’s been facing with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Amidst the backlash, Kenishaa posted a prayer, appealing to a higher power for the truth to come out.

In her Instagram stories, she shared screenshots of abusive comments she received and addressed the trolls directly. "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain, words like this—and worse—are easy to throw at me. I'm sorry that your assumptions about me are hurting you. I hope you can forgive me for that," she wrote.

She went on to say, "I pray to all the Gods of light that someday soon, the truth will unfold. When that day comes, I won’t hold back against what’s been said about me. If I’m wrong, I’m willing to be punished—by the law, and by all of you. Until then, could you please let me breathe without hatred?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenishaa also made it clear that she would not be silencing herself. “I will not turn off my comments or run away. I have nothing to hide. You have the right to question me—but do it to my face. I’ll gladly share my side of the story publicly. If you’re confident I’ve played any role in what’s happening, take me to court. I beg you—do it rightfully.”

She called out the media and online users spreading falsehoods and abuse, questioning why they were ignoring the possibility of her truth. “Have any of you thought about what your curses, body shaming, misogyny, falsified facts, and death threats are doing to me? You talk about karma to hurt me. I don’t even want to imagine what karma will bring you when the truth comes out—legally and legitimately,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenishaa concluded her message with a spiritual note, offering a prayer:

“You chose this path for me, Lord, and I trust you. I surrender all, even those who know what they’ve done and what they’re paying to cause pain. Bring out the truth, Lord. And if I am the mistake, burn me or take me to you. I surrender. Om Namah Shivaya.”

This comes in the wake of public allegations from Ravi Mohan's wife, Aarti Ravi, who claimed that someone her husband had referred to as the “light of his life” had brought only darkness into theirs.