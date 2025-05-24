Meenakshi Anoop has shared the mark list of her second-semester examinations on her social media handle with the caption ‘pass pass’. The actress whose real name is Anunaya Anoop is a first-year BA English Literature student. She passed all six papers while securing A-plus grades for two subjects, an A grade for one paper, two B-plus grades, and a B grade.

Meenakshi studies at St. Mary’s College in Manarcaud, Kottayam under the Mahatma Gandhi University. Interestingly, she studies at the same college her father Anoop attended. Meenakshi’s father, Anoop, studied at St. Mary’s College for his pre-degree course from 1992 to 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Meenakshi secured 83 percent marks in Plus Two. She completed her secondary school education from NSS Higher Secondary School, Kidangoor with A plus grades in nine subjects and an A grade.

Meenakshi is the daughter of Anoop and Ramya, both natives of Paduva in Pala. She acted as a child artist in Priyadarshan’s 'Oppam,' 'Amar Akbar Antony,' 'Jamnapyari,' 'Oru Muthassi Gadha' and 'Ana Mayil Ottakam.' Her performance as Nandinikutti in 'Oppam' and Fathima in 'Amar Akbar Antony,' was highly acclaimed. Meenakshi is also a popular television presenter.