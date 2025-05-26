Joju George, who is set to appear in a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life,' stated that many people in the Malayalam film industry misunderstood him. However, he was overjoyed by the words of appreciation from Kamal sir. Recently, Kamal Haasan had praised the actor's work in films, including 'Iratta'.

"Thank you, Kamal Sir. This is my dream come true. I dreamt of getting big awards, but for me, your wonderful words and appreciation of my work feels like I've won my Oscar. You are a superstar and our universal role model. I'm a huge fan and a good disciple of yours; all of us always look forward to watch your every move on screen. So, getting such appreciation from you is my real Oscar.

I worked very hard to get my roles framed to perfection. I always expected people from the industry to tell me how I did in all my movies. However, from my own field, very few (my co-workers) appreciated my roles and work. I struggled to share my movie posters with celebrities; mostly, I was always misunderstood. Many media persons and coworkers hurt me badly.

But today, I'm so happy that I received such appreciation from Kamal Sir, which made my day. 'Joseph' made me happy, while the rest is just a bonus. As a human, I feel satisfied and fulfilled through his words. Thug Life is a memorable experience for me, and working with them all was remarkable.

Thug Life, as an art and emotional masterpiece, gave me the urge to move forward in life. From a desperate situation, I'm now overwhelmed with happiness. I dedicate this appreciation to all people who supported me.

Thank you, Mani Sir, for trusting me and giving me this character and the wonderful opportunity to work with you. I believe in cinema, and my journey continues... Thank you all," he said.