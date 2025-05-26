The action drama 'Retro', starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is all set to make its digital debut. The film will officially begin streaming on Netflix from May 31.

As the title suggests, 'Retro' is set in a vintage era. Suriya plays Paarimel, the adopted son of a gangster portrayed by Joju George. Torn between his violent past and a desire for a peaceful life with his love interest Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde), Paarimel embarks on a journey of redemption.

With Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Jayaram, Joju George, Prashanth, Sujith Shankar, and Amrin Abubakker.