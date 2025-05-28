Trisha who is all set to play a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life' has faced criticism for her dance moves in the song 'Thug Life'. Initially, netizens criticized the choreography, but negative feedback escalated when choreographer Roshni Nair shared behind-the-scenes footage of the dance, with the caption: 'Once in a lifetime experience.'

Trisha can be seen rehearsing along with Roshini in the video. Netizens, however, started praising the choreogpraher and slammed Trisha for 'ruining a nice dance step'. "The choreographer's facial expressions are superb. The song would have been better if she acted," one user commented. 'Sugar Baby' was composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A R Rahman, and is a high-voltage cocktail of rhythm and attitude. It is layered with thumping beats and a playful tone, highlighting the duality of the soundscape of ‘Thug Life’ - rebellion and revelry.

The song follows the release of the wedding anthem, ‘Jinguchaa’ from the film. The song has been released in Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version features the voices of Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santosh, while the Hindi version brings together Nikhita Gandhi, Shuba, and Shashwat Singh, adding a cosmopolitan energy to the already infectious track.

‘Thug Life’ stars the Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan, and marks his 2nd collaboration with the National Award-winning auteur Mani Ratnam after almost 4 decades. The two last worked together in ‘Nayakan’. It also marks another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and his creative soulmate A R Rahman.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, ‘Thug Life’ also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A R Rahman's music, ‘Thug Life’ is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5