The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced on Thursday that it will not permit the release of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka unless the actor issues a public apology by May 30 for his recent remarks about the Kannada language.

According to PTI, the decision was made following a meeting between KFCC office bearers and members of the film industry. KFCC President M. Narasimhalu stated that the chamber is actively trying to reach out to Haasan to discuss the matter directly.

“Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the issue. We’ve decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him,” said Narasimhalu.

Former KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu took a firmer stance, warning that the film would not be allowed to release in Karnataka if an apology is not made soon.

“We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he does not issue a public apology today or tomorrow, we will support Kannada activists and protest strongly. Under no circumstances will we allow the film’s release unless he apologises publicly,” Govindu said.

Actor Jayamala, who served as KFCC president between 2008 and 2010, also spoke on the issue. She emphasised the importance of unity among Kannadigas in the face of language-related controversies.

“Whether Kamal Haasan spoke knowingly or unknowingly, his statement was wrong. Kannada was not born out of Tamil,” she said. Jayamala also stressed that expressing regret for a mistake is better than justifying it. “We are trying to help him understand that his words hurt many Kannadigas. It is his moral responsibility to apologise.”

The controversy began when Kamal Haasan, during a promotional event for ‘Thug Life’, claimed that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” His remark triggered backlash from pro-Kannada organisations and cultural groups across the state.

In response, Haasan issued a clarification on Wednesday, stating that his words came “out of love” and adding that “love will never apologise.”