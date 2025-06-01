Actor and producer Yash is collaborating with renowned Hollywood action choreographer Guy Norris, who will lead the choreography for the exciting stunt sequences in the epic film 'Ramayana,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the crew released photos of Guy giving instructions to Yash.

The makers of 'Ramayana' have envisioned the film as a stunning visual spectacle. The stunt sequences will be designed using modern technology and exceptional technical skills. Guy Norris is a legendary stunt choreographer who has designed the thrilling action sequences in blockbusters like 'Max Max: Fury Road' and 'Suicide Squad.' Meanwhile, Yash’s fans are elated that the actor would be essaying the role of Ravana with an interesting arc of an action hero.

Norris would be choreographing high octane action scenes that fit the grand scale of Ramayana. The current schedule is focused on Yash’s character. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to break all the barriers of a typical Indian action thriller.

The initial reports from the sets indicate that 'Ramayana' will be a significant milestone in the Indian film industry. The movie features a world-class VFX team and stunning sets. The first part of 'Ramayana' is scheduled to be filmed over a period of 60 to 70 days.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram in the epic drama. The mega budget movie is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana I is slated to hit the theatres during Diwali 2026 while the sequel will be released for Diwali 2027.