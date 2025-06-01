Mollywood superstar Mohanlal will be part of a special programme organised by Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram on June 8. A promo of the special programme featuring the actor went viral on social media. A news clip by Manorama News showed Mohanlal opening the show with the words: 'Namaskaram (Namaskar), This is Mohanlal'.

Mohanlal is expected to recall his childhood memories regarding Akashvani, which was one of the prime sources of entertainment and information prior to the TV and internet boom. He will also discuss his love for Balalokam, Radio Ammavan, and Yuva Vani, which were broadcast by the radio station in the past. Mohanlal reportedly lent his voice for some of the segments as a child. In the programme, he will also speak about the quality of the Akashvani programmes and also share his 10 favourite songs in one of the segments.

Mohanlal was last seen in the hit film 'Thudarum' directed by Tharun Moorthy, who had previously helmed 'Saudi Velakka' and 'Operation Java'. Many praised the actor's performance in 'Thudarum', hailing it as Mohanlal's comeback after a gap of several years. Mohanlal has a couple of movies lined up and will be part of Mahesh Narayanan's yet-to-be-titled film featuring megastar Mammootty.