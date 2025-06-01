Advance bookings for Mani Ratnam's film 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan, have begun across India. Since this film marks the collaboration between the legendary actor and director, there is significant hype surrounding it. According to Pink Villa, the movie has already grossed Rs USD 257,000 within the first few hours of its release in North America, where it will be shown in multiple theaters. Additionally, reports indicate that there are no available showings for booking in Karnataka.

Recently, Kamal Haasan stirred controversy with his comments about Kannada, asserting that the language originated from Tamil. The statement was also criticised by Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi who threatened to ban Kamal Haasan films from releasing in the state until the veteran actor issued an apology. However, Kamal continues to remain unfazed by the controversy, stating that he sticks to his comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Thug Life' featuring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George and Abhirami will hit theatres on June 5 and is a gangster drama. Musical maestro A R Rahman has composed music for the movie, which will release in five languages, including Kannada.