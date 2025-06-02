Anju Aravind, a well-known actor and dancer with a strong presence in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films and television, is making headlines after opening up about her personal life in a recent interview with a Tamil YouTube channel. Her honest revelations about her relationship status have since gone viral on social media.

In the interview, Anju shared that she had gone through a divorce in her first marriage and lost her second husband shortly after their union. She is currently in a live-in relationship.

“The first marriage ended in divorce and my second husband passed away,” she said. “I’m now in a live-in relationship with Sanjay Ambalaparambath. We’ve been happily living together for the past five years. It was Sanjay who helped me settle in Bengaluru by giving me an address as a dance teacher.”

Anju also spoke fondly of their shared history. “Sanjay was my first crush back when I was in Class 8. Our story could easily be made into a movie. Watching the film '96' together brought back memories of our school days. We first met at a dance school, went our separate ways in life, and eventually found our way back to each other.”

Sanjay, a trained dancer, previously worked in the IT sector but now devotes his time to writing and social work. He also played a pivotal role in Anju’s professional life, naming her dance academy in Bengaluru as 'Anju Aravind Academy of Dance'.