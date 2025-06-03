Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar had a minor mishap while attending a school reopening event at NNM HSS, Chelambra. The actor, who was invited as the chief guest for the ceremony, slipped and fell while leaving the venue after the function.

The incident occurred just moments after he concluded his address and was walking away from the stage. Those nearby were quick to react and helped him back on his feet. Fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries and was able to walk to his car unaided.

Despite the brief scare, it was Salim Kumar’s speech at the event that has drawn significant attention online. His remarks on the impact of mobile phones on children and the changing standards of celebrity culture have since gone viral.

“Ever since mobile phones came into children's lives, they’ve lost all their abilities,” he said. “These devices are injecting negative energy into them.”

He went on to criticize the kind of role models today’s youth are exposed to. “If you look at today’s celebrities, it’s the ones who display vulgarity that become the children’s heroes,” he remarked. “Earlier, we used to love the songs of Yesudas and Jayachandran. That’s not the case anymore — now, it's all off-key singing, without purity. That’s what they call celebrity now.”