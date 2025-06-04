There is significant anticipation surrounding the big-budget movie 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, which is set to hit theaters on June 5. The film features a star-studded cast, including Silambarasan, Trisha, Abhirami, and Joju George, marking the collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after a 38-year hiatus. The duo previously worked together on the 1987 film 'Nayakan,' which has since achieved cult status.

In an exclusive interview with Manorama News, Mani Ratnam shared more details about Kamal Haasan's character in 'Thug Life.' He plays the role of Shaktivel, and the filmmaker noted that this character undergoes a different development compared to his role in 'Nayakan.' “In 'Nayakan,' we see Kamal Haasan's character grow from a young boy to a man. In 'Thug Life,' there is a quick transition in his character, which makes the film distinct,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview with Manorama News, Mani Ratnam also spoke about the superstar Kamal Haasan's evolution over the years. Musical maestro A R Rahman has composed music for the film.