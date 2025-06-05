Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life’, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, has officially hit theatres today. The film marks a monumental reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a 36-year gap, since their iconic collaboration on ‘Nayakan’ in 1987.

With the film now out in theatres, early reactions have begun to pour in on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). And the verdict? Mixed.

One user wrote, “Never thought I'd be so disappointed with a Mani sir film...” expressing clear letdown. Another added, “KH-Trisha love portions are dull. STR, Abirami — neat. Songs good. Delhi landscape visuals — super. Weak story, no emotions, no twists; unexciting and draggy narration. DISAPPOINTMENT!”

Another viewer shared, “#ThugLife had potential but ends up dragging. Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.”

However, not all reviews were negative. One user defended the film, stating, “#ThugLife isn’t even remotely as bad as people on here are claiming it to be. Probably one of the better films I’ve watched after a very dry spell of #GBU, #VidaaMuyarchi & #Retro. Pacing felt slow at parts but not as slow as ‘Retro’ was. Just don’t go expecting something insane.”

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, and Abhirami. Cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran, while the soundtrack has been composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

With high expectations riding on it due to its cast and crew, ‘Thug Life’ appears to have divided audiences, at least for now.