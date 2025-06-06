The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Pattth (Malayalam

The film follows Unni, an aspiring film editor, as he works on a travel vlog featuring a traditional Kenyan tribal song. Together with his girlfriend, he embarks on a journey to create a documentary that delves into the rich cultural layers and deeper meanings behind the music.

Streaming on Manorama Max from June 6.

Stolen (Hindi)

Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen is a tense thriller that centres on two brothers who witness a child being snatched from a helpless mother at an isolated railway station. Compelled by the harrowing scene, they become entangled in the mother’s urgent and emotional search for her missing child.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.

Mercy For None (Korean)

The series traces the journey of a reformed gangster who has left his violent past behind in pursuit of a quieter, honest life. But his newfound peace is shattered when news of his brother’s unexplained death pulls him back into the dangerous underworld he vowed to escape. As the story unfolds, buried secrets and mounting tensions drag him deeper into a world of crime, loyalty, and revenge.

Streaming on Netflix from June 6.

Jaat (Hindi)

Set in a quiet coastal village under the iron grip of the brutal crime lord Ranatunga, Sunny Deol’s high-octane action film kicks into gear when a fearless outsider arrives. His presence disrupts the balance of power, setting the stage for an explosive clash between tyranny and justice.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5.