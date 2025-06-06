‘Prince and Family’, Dileep’s 150th film, has completed a successful 30-day run in theatres, with housefull shows reported across multiple centres. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner and marks the directorial debut of Binto Stephen.

Despite the ongoing monsoon season, the film continues to draw steady crowds, showing strong audience support well into its second month. Viewers have responded positively to the film’s family-friendly content, turning it into another superhit for Malayalam cinema. With the festive season approaching, ‘Prince and Family’ is expected to maintain its popularity at the box office.

The film features newcomer Raniya in the lead role opposite Dileep. Though this marks her debut, she has already made a strong impression with her performance. One of the other highlights of the film is a guest appearance by veteran actress Urvashi, who once again delivers a memorable and widely appreciated performance.

‘Prince and Family’ is also significant as it marks Dileep’s return to the big screen after a year-long break. The film’s success has been a rewarding moment for the entire team. The on-screen combination of Dileep, Johny Antony, and Manju Pillai adds humour and warmth, making it a wholesome experience for family audiences.