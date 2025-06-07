In a major casting coup, Deepika Padukone has signed on for director Atlee’s upcoming film alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, marks her first professional move since welcoming her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.

The announcement was made with a cinematic reveal on social media, where the team dropped a short video of Deepika being introduced to the film. The clip shows director Atlee narrating the script to her, with the actress visibly lighting up as the story unfolds. She listens closely, reacts with enthusiasm, and ends the meeting with an affirming handshake. The video was captioned, “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard.”

This new collaboration brings back the successful Jawan pairing of Atlee and Deepika, whose brief but powerful appearance in the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster drew acclaim. Speaking about the new project, Atlee shared his excitement at reuniting with the star.

“Deepika mam brings depth, power, and elegance to everything she does. On Jawan, she elevated every frame she was in. To now have her and Allu Arjun sir together—it’s the kind of synergy filmmakers dream of,” Atlee said in a statement.

While plot details remain under wraps, the casting alone promises a film with serious scale and ambition.

With Deepika stepping back into the spotlight and Allu Arjun riding high on his national popularity, this yet-untitled film is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases on the horizon.