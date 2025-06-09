Suriya and Jyothika's daughter Diya, who is seldom seen in family pictures, was recently spotted spending time with her father in Hyderabad, where the actor is currently filming. Suriya was last seen in the film 'Retro' and is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming movie directed by Venky Atluri. A viral photo shows Diya walking with her father, wearing a navy t-shirt and cream pants.

Diya was photographed with her parents at her graduation ceremony at Ascend International School in Mumbai a few weeks ago. Jyothika had shared the photos with a caption, thanking all those who supported her daughter during her journey through school. She had a special word of thanks for their help Diya who regularly cooked meals for her. Jyothika also thanked the teachers and the staff at the school. The couple also have son who is younger to Diya. Apart from being good at academics, Diya is also, reportedly, passionate about sports and was also the house caption at her school. Jyothika and Suriya have successfully kept their children out of the public eye, sharing photos only on special occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriya, meanwhile, had visited the Palany temple along with director Venky Atluri ahead of the first schedule of the new movie.