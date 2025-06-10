Singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis has broken her silence after rumours about her being pregnant spread online, sparked by a viral photo. Addressing the speculation, Keneeshaa clarified that the image in question was from her music video ‘Andrum Indrum’ and that people had simply mistaken her arms for a baby bump.

“I don’t have a six-pack, but I’m not pregnant. Do I need permission to cross my arms now?” she said in an interview with Behindwoods TV, responding with equal parts wit and frustration.

She also reflected on how online gossip tends to snowball. “I’m not an angel, but I promise you I’m not the devil either. It’s like a rabbit hole — one rumour leads to another. I could address it all, but I choose not to,” she added.

Keneeshaa, who is also a practising psychologist, seems unfazed by the chatter, choosing instead to stay focused on her work and speak up when it matters.