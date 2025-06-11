Tejalakshmi, also known as Kunjatta, the daughter of veteran actors Urvashi and Manoj K Jayan, is all set to make her grand debut in Malayalam cinema. The team behind the upcoming film 'Sundariyayaval Stella,' produced under the banner of IKK Productions, made the official announcement on Wednesday.

The film, produced by Muhammed Salee and helmed by debutant writer-director Binu Peter, will mark Tejalakshmi's official entry into cinema. Kujatta will play the titular role of Stella, taking on the film's female lead. Sarjano Khalid will appear opposite her as the male lead, with several other popular Malayalam actors also in the cast.

Kunjatta, who is active on social media, has often hinted at a possible debut in most interviews. Manoj K Jayan has also spoken about his daughter's love for acting in the past. “Kunjatta is someone who wouldn’t hesitate to quit her studies if people begin appreciating her for her acting abilities. Now, I want her to study well. I am an actor and her mother Urvashi too is a good actress. I will be happy if God chooses such a destiny for her. Both of us are actors, so I wish it happens if it is for good,” Manoj had said during the Vanitha Film Awards venue last year.

Filming for 'Sundariyayaval Stella' will commence shortly in and around Ernakulam. Alex E Kurien is the line producer, while cinematography is by Anurodh Aneesh. Music: Sreenath Sivasankaran, Editing: Sagar Das, Production Controller: Iqbal Panayikkulam, Art: Sajeesh Thamarassery, Make-up: Libin Mohanan, Costume: Sameera Saneesh, Chief Associate Director: Kudamaloor Rajaji, Design: Collins Leophil, PRO: Athira Diljith.