Several actors have condoled the death of the passengers and crew in the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed the lives of 252 people. Another 5 MBBS students who were at the medical college hostel where the plane crashed, have also passed away. Telugu star Allu Arjun took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the accident that had horrified the nation. Allu Arjun wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching."

Several other stars and film industry professionals from all four south Indian film industries expressed their pain and horror at the crash. Telugu star Ram Charan said, "Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with all the passengers, crew on board, the affected and their families."

Actor Aamir Khan's team took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts, and condolences are with the families of those affected."

The post further read, "We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India."

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned on the photo-sharing app, "Absolutely gutted by the news of the Air India crash. Praying for everyone abroad. The passengers, crew, and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings."

Telugu actor Teja Sajja said, "Shocked and deeply disturbed by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families who are grieving this unbearable loss. May they find resilience and peace in these tough times."

Tamil actor and music director Vijay Antony said, "Shattered by the Ahmedabad plane crash. My heart goes out to the families grieving. Strength to them in this dark hour."

Jr NTR, who took to X to express his grief, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families."

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the passengers and their families,' God be with them.' Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastating Airindia plane crash in Gujarat... Prayers for the deceased and for the families who lost their loved ones....Life is brutal sometimes..."

Actor Varun Tej Konidela said, "Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the Ahmedabad plane crash. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. Praying for strength and support for their families during this difficult time."