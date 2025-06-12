Malayalam movie 'Ee Valayam' which discusses screen addiction and the after-effects among children is all set for release on June 13. The movie that primarily targets school children and their parents narrates the ill-effects of mobile phone addiction among children, especially teenagers. 'Ee Valayam' directed by Revathy S Varma will be released on more than 60 screens in Kerala by GDSN Entertainments. The makers also claimed that 'Ee Valayam' is the first film to discuss nomophobia.

Newcomer Ashley Usha plays the lead role in 'Ee Valayam.' Ranji Panicker, Nandu, Muthumani, Shalu Rahim, Sandra Nair, Akshay Prashant, Srinda and Madhav Ilayidam also play prominent roles in the movie. Sreejith Mohandas has handled the screenplay while Anand Kamaland has cranked the camera. Two songs have been written by Rafeeq Ahamad and composed by veteran music director Jerry Amaldev. Santhosh Varma has also written a song, which has been composed by Aby Salwin Thomas.

The state government has exempted the film from entertainment tax considering its social and educational relevance. A special preview screening will be held on June 13 in Kochi for teachers, mental health experts, parent associations, and educational activists.