The team of 'Kantara 2' lost another crew member during the shoot of the movie. Mimicry artist and actor Kalabhavan Niju who was acting in the film passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru, where the shoot is taking place. Niju, 43, suffered severe chest pain at the homestay arranged for the junior artists. Although Niju was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to a heart attack.

Niju was cast in 'Kantara 2' through an audition. A native of Vadanappally in Thrissur, Niju was a well-known mimicry artist in the district. He had been active in the mimicry field for the last 25 years. However, it was only recently that he started associating with Kalabhavan. Niju who started his acting career playing minor roles essayed a notable character in 'Malikappuram' starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. He had also acted in the blockbuster movie 'Marco.'

Niju had performed on several stages and had been part of many prominent cultural events. He made his entry into professional mimicry after he participated in a road show conducted by mimicry artists in Kerala around two decades ago.

Mimicry artist Kannan Sagar said he was alerted about Niju’s demise in a WhatsApp group of the Mimicry Artists Association at around 10.30 pm. “Members who knew about his demise were urged to contact a phone number. By 11 pm, someone from the location who knew me sent Niju’s photo and asked me to contact him. By that time, an artist from his native place had already contacted his family.

Niju’s house is located near the Vadanappally police station. "I met Niju on the sets of a comedy reality show. He was a member of the Mimicry Artist Association and had been part of comedy skits. Rest in peace, Niju,” said Kannan.

Meanwhile, Niju is the second Malayali and the third artist who had passed away on the location of 'Kantara 2.' The repeated accidents and deaths that continue to grip Kantara 2 remain a mystery. Popular Kannada actor Rakesh Pujari who played a pivotal role in 'Kantara 1' passed away due to a heart attack. The 33-year-old suffered cardiac arrest while attending a wedding. He died at the hospital.

Last month, a Malayali junior artist working in this movie drowned in the Souparnika River. MF Kapil, a native of Vaikom had drowned in the river at around 4 pm on May 6 at Kollur in Udupi district. He reportedly went for a swim in the river with his colleagues when he was swept away by strong currents. Although he was pulled out and rushed to the hospital, Kapil’s life couldn’t be saved. Kapil, a Theyyam artist had acted in several television serials. The crew had temporarily halted the filming of the movie in respect of Kapil. Besides, the producers Hombale Films too had issued a statement condoling the death of Kapil.

The production of 'Kantara 2' had suffered several setbacks earlier too. A minibus carrying 20 junior artists met with an accident in Mudoor in November last year. There were no casualties. 'Kantara' makers stopped filming for a few days after this incident. As per reports, a huge and expensive set designed for the movie was also reportedly destroyed in the rains. Strong winds and downpour further delayed the filming of Kantara 2 starring Kannada star Rishab Shetty in the lead role.