Industrialist Sunjay Kapur who was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was a close friend of Prince Williams and was well known in the polo circles, especially among the British elite and within the royalty. As per Hindustan Times, Sunjay's death was reported in international media with Sunjay being referred to as Prince Williams' friend.

Sunjay, reportedly, was extremely passionate about polo and would often be part of polo events. This, however, later created discord within his family and actor Karisma in her divorce plea had once alleged that Sunjay left her extremely sick four-month-old baby to play a game of polo with Prince Williams. Karisma Kapoor also filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapur and his mother, accusing them of physical abuse and claiming Sunjay was involved with another woman.

Karisma has two kids, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, with Sunjay. On 29 September 2003, the two got married in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony at the actress’ ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent. In November 2015, the couple had filed applications to withdraw their consent to it. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2016.