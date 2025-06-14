For Priyamvada Krishnan, acting was never about chasing fame or glamour. From the very beginning, her dream was clear—to be part of meaningful cinema where characters aren't bound by age, screen time, or stereotypical expectations. She believes that every role, no matter how big or small, deserves preparation and dedication. That mindset has become the cornerstone of her work, and it reflects clearly in the characters she brings to life on screen.

Her journey began with ‘Thottappan’, and over the past six years, she has carved a niche for herself with roles in films like ‘Rorschach’, ‘Oru Kattil Oru Muri’, and ‘Samshayam’. In her latest project, ‘Narivetta’—starring Tovino Thomas—Priyamvada is winning hearts all over again, this time through the viral success of the song ‘Minnalvala’, which has taken social media by storm. Her portrayal in the film and the visibility through the song have earned her widespread appreciation.

Looking back, ‘Narivetta’ was more than just another role—it was the fulfillment of a personal wish. Priyamvada recalls watching Anuraj Manohar’s debut film ‘Ishq’ in theatres and feeling an instant connection to the filmmaker’s storytelling. “Some directors make you think, ‘I hope I get to work with them someday,’” she says. “That’s how I felt after watching ‘Ishq’. So when I got a call from Anuraj ettan a few years later, I was genuinely thrilled. Getting a role in a film as significant as ‘Narivetta’ felt like a huge blessing.”

The song ‘Minnalvala’ stands out as a landmark moment in her career. “It’s the first time a song I’ve been part of has been celebrated this much. There isn’t a single day when I don’t hear it playing somewhere,” she shares. “To be part of a song created by legends like Kaithapram, Jakes Bejoy, Sid Sriram, and Sithara Krishnakumar is something I’ll always cherish. I’m soaking in every bit of this experience.”

Outside the frame, Priyamvada finds inspiration in stories. Her father, Gopalakrishnan, is a writer, and books were an integral part of her upbringing. “I’ve always loved reading fiction,” she says. “Even now, if I walk into a bookstore, I head straight for the fiction section. Those stories fuel my imagination and help me grow as a performer.” Along with books, she has a deep love for travel and makes it a point to explore new places whenever time allows.

The success of ‘Minnalvala’ also offered a new perspective on the influence of social media. “Though it’s a Malayalam song, social media helped it reach people all over the world,” she notes. At the same time, she’s grateful she grew up in a time without it. “Because of that, I have so many outdoor memories and real-life experiences. These days, kids can’t go a day without social media. Like everything else, it has its positives and negatives.”

Priyamvada Krishnan isn’t just another actor who appears on screen. She’s a thoughtful performer—someone who prepares, immerses herself, and grows with each role. With every step, she continues to shape a path defined not by stardom, but by substance.