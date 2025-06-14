Sreenath Bhasi's prison break movie 'Azadi', which hit theatres last month has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie features Sreenath's latest outing after a short break and featured him as a man plotting the escape of his loved one from jail. Vani Viswanath, who made her comeback in 'Rifle Club', plays a senior police officer in this movie. Raveena Ravi, Lal, T G Ravi also play prominent roles in the film, which is directed by debutant Jo George.

The screenplay of 'Azadi' is by Sagar, who has previously directed the Dhyan Sreenivasan film 'Veekam'. Raveena Ravi plays a speech-impaired prisoner in the film, who is jailed for murder. Raveena told Onmanorama recently that she was offered the role because the director liked her work in 'Love Today' and 'Maamannan'. Varun Unni who started his music career in Mollywood with 'Annum Innum Ennum' marked his return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 12 years with the movie. The song 'Eka Eka' from the movie was also received well by the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Azadi' hit theatres on May 23. The film will hit start streaming on Manorama Max from June 27.