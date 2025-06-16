Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been honoured with the Jury Award at the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards for his performance in the Telugu film ‘Lucky Baskhar’. The award adds to Dulquer’s growing recognition in the Telugu film industry, where he has consistently impressed with both critical and commercial successes.

‘Lucky Baskhar’, which released on October 31, 2024 had already been named the Third Best Film of the Year, making this latest honour a double celebration for the team behind the film.

This is not Dulquer’s first time being recognised at the Gaddar Awards. In 2022, his romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’ was awarded Best Film, and in 2018, the acclaimed biopic ‘Mahanati’—in which he portrayed veteran actor Gemini Ganesan—also won Best Film. With each appearance in Telugu cinema, Dulquer continues to leave a lasting mark.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude and reflected on his journey.

“My journey in Telugu cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve been blessed to find the most wonderful teams telling the most timeless stories—and fortunate enough to get these roles. To see every single film I’ve been a part of get recognised, and almost all of them win Best Film in their respective years, is a feeling I cannot describe or put down in words.”

He went on to thank the Telangana government and those responsible for the honour.

“My biggest thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @revanthofficial Garu, the Telangana Government, the Honourable Jury and mostly the wonderful Telugu audience the world over. Thank you for this acceptance, this recognition and appreciation. I’m grateful and humbled every day by your love.”

Although unable to attend the award ceremony in person, Dulquer acknowledged those who accepted the award on his behalf.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to attend the event. It’s something I greatly missed being a part of. Once again, a big applause to the government for what I heard was an incredibly well-planned and organised event.”

In closing, he gave a special shout-out to his collaborators who have supported him through each of these milestone films.

“Lastly, I think Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, Hanu Sir, and Venky all holding my award in my absence is poetic. Because without this wonderful lot, none of this would have been possible.”

‘Lucky Baskhar’ was produced by Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios.