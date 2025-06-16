A boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of the Kannada film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', but actor-director Rishab Shetty and around 30 crew members managed to escape unhurt, narrowly avoiding a major mishap, according to police sources.

The incident reportedly took place at the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district during a shoot. According to PTI, the accident occurred in a shallow part of the reservoir, near an area locally known as Melina Koppa — a detail that played a crucial role in averting a potential tragedy.

While no injuries were reported, cameras and filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The extent of the damage has yet to be fully assessed. The Thirthahalli police, who visited the site, confirmed that everyone onboard made it out safely. An investigation is currently underway.

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a film based on the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) of Dakshina Kannada comes with inherent risks. According to him, these spirits do not approve of the commercialisation of their stories or practices. However, he noted that Rishab Shetty, who is known to deeply revere these spirits, performed elaborate poojas and was granted permission to proceed with the film.

A senior crew member, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, shared that some people panicked when the boat overturned. Fortunately, since the accident occurred in shallow waters, everyone was able to wade through to safety. "It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member said.

This incident adds to the series of setbacks faced by 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Over the past month, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents, compounding the challenges already surrounding the film’s shoot.