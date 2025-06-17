Director and producer Vipin Das has raised serious allegations against a YouTuber, claiming that he was threatened with a negative review for his film '‘Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal’' if he didn’t pay a bribe.

According to Vipin, Bijith Vijayan — the owner of the YouTube channel Cinephile — demanded money in exchange for reviewing his film. When the filmmaker refused to comply, Bijith allegedly threatened to give the film a poor review and intimidated both the producers and the crew members.

Vipin said that after he declined to pay, a negative review of the film was published on the Cinephile channel. He later filed a police complaint at the Palarivattom Police Station in Kerala. Since the film’s production house is based in Hyderabad, a separate complaint has also been lodged there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director alleged that this was not an isolated case. “Positive comments under such reviews are deliberately blocked, while negative comments are intentionally approved,” he said, describing it as a systematic effort to run hate campaigns against films — often even before their release — for financial gain.

“My policy is not to pay for fake promotions. I don't need middlemen to make my film a success,” Vipin Das asserted. A formal complaint has also been filed with FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala). He added that deliberate efforts to mislead the audience through biased reviews not only harm the film industry but also demoralize actors and behind-the-scenes crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vipin urged for a change in the digital content culture, stating, “We must put an end to the trend where anyone with a mobile phone and an internet connection feels entitled to insult professionals.”

‘Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal’ is written and directed by S. Vipin. The film stars Anashwara Rajan, Baiju Santhosh, Azeez Nedumangad, Siju Sunny, Jomon Jyothir, Nobi, and Mallika Sukumaran in key roles.