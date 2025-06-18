'Ronth', directed by Shahi Kabir and starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, is racing ahead with both box office success and widespread critical acclaim. The film had an impressive opening weekend, collecting ₹5 crore within its first three days of release. With overwhelming audience support, 'Ronth' is already being hailed by media and critics as one of the best Indian films of 2025.

The film's strong reception, particularly among family audiences from the day of release, has played a key role in its success. Viewers have praised the performances of Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, calling them among the most powerful of their careers. Both actors have brought depth, nuance, and restraint in portraying the complex realities of a police officer’s professional life.

Several prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry—including Kunchacko Boban, Jeethu Joseph, Saiju Kurup, Benyamin, Jeo Baby, Dolwin Kuriyakose, Nahas Hidayath, Tarun Moorthy, and Mala Parvathy—have publicly expressed their appreciation for 'Ronth'.

Despite heavy rains across Kerala, the film continued to attract large audiences to theatres, largely due to strong word-of-mouth publicity. Responding to popular demand, many locations added extra shows over the weekend. 'Ronth' is also performing well in Gulf countries and is set to release soon in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

Following the recent success of 'Officer on Duty', 'Ronth' marks yet another milestone in Shahi Kabir’s career. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Festival Cinemas.