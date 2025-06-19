Directed by Praveen Narayanan, the courtroom thriller ‘JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala’, starring superstar Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, is set for a global theatrical release on June 27. The film recently completed its certification process and has been awarded a U/A 13+ rating, with the censor board reportedly praising it and passing it without a single cut.

Produced by J. Phaneendra Kumar under Cosmos Entertainment, in collaboration with Karthik Creations, ‘JSK’ stands out for multiple reasons. One of the biggest highlights is the return of Anupama Parameswaran to Malayalam cinema after a significant gap. Beloved by Malayali audiences for her breakout performance in ‘Premam’, Anupama later found widespread fame across South India with leading roles in Tamil and Telugu films. Although she appeared in a few Malayalam films after ‘Premam’, ‘JSK’ marks her strong comeback in a powerful and intense lead role.

Another notable aspect of the film is the appearance of Madhav Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi, in a key role. The film's motion poster and teaser, released earlier, have already generated considerable buzz online. Viewers noted that ‘JSK’ appears to offer a mass-appeal performance from Suresh Gopi, one that’s likely to resonate with both youth and family audiences.

Interestingly, many have drawn comparisons between ‘JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala’ and Suresh Gopi’s 2006 legal thriller ‘Chinthamani Kolacase’. In fact, one of the major attractions for fans is that ‘JSK’ marks Suresh Gopi’s return to playing a lawyer after 19 years, since his role in ‘Chinthamani Kolacase’. This connection has only heightened anticipation for the film’s release.