Actor and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi took part in the Yoga Day celebrations organised by Manorama Online and Jain University in Kochi on Saturday. The event began at 6.30 am at the Jain University campus in Kakkanad and was also attended by the cast of Suresh Gopi's upcoming film 'JSK' (Janaki Vs State of Kerala). Suresh Gopi spoke of the relevance and health benefits of yoga and said he had practiced several postures for almost six months at a stretch.

Suresh Gopi and Divya Pillai performing yoga. Photo: Manoramaonline

"It was routine for me to do some yoga postures only during Yoga Day. But I started considering yoga seriously last July and I started practicing for at least 45 minutes to one hour till February this year. I had to discontinue it after falling ill. However, my body was extremely comfortable and flexible during those days of practicing yoga," he said.

Manorama Online Coordinating Editor Santhosh George Jacob, Jain University new initiatives director Tom Joseph, Jain University new initiatives chairman Venu Rajamony, actor Divya Pillai, and Janaki Vs State of Kerala director Praveen Narayanan were also present. Dr Akhila Vinod led medical team that conducted the yoga training at the venue. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi will play a lawyer in the upcoming court drama 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala', which will hit theatres on June 27.