The shoot of 'Drishyam 3', which is the third instalment of the super successful 'Drishyam' franchise will begin in October. The makers released a poster of the central character Georgekutty to announce the date of the film's first schedule. The poster was shared with the caption: Classic criminal is back.

Georgekutty played by Mohanlal is known for outwitting the cops who are tracing his role in the death of IG Geetha Prabhakar's (Asha Sharath) son. There is a lot of anticipation for the third part of the movie, which is expected to be a smarter mind game between the 'cop and the criminal.' Mohanlal shared the update of the shoot on his X account. "October 2025 - the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent. #Drishyam3."

Interestingly, the makers of the Hindi remake of 'Drishyam 3' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu are also expected to start the shoot in October on Gandhi Jayanti. Jeethu Joseph had sold the rights for the remake to Panorama Rights for the Hindi version.

Though there had been a lot of speculations regarding the third part of the franchise, Jeethu had earlier confirmed that he would only make an announcement once the script of the film was locked. The makers finally clarified that there will indeed be a third part to the movie this year. The second instalment of Mollywood's 'Drishyam 2' released on OTT in 2021 during the Covid pandemic and was also well-received by the public.