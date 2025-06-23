Actor Mamitha Baiju celebrated her birthday yesterday, and joining the celebrations from afar was actor and editor Sangeeth Prathap. He took to social media to share photos with Mamitha and a touching message dedicated to her on the special day.

Sangeeth expressed his regret at not being able to celebrate with her in person this year but reassured that they would reunite and mark the occasion together soon, just as they always do. He also shared two posters from an upcoming film produced by Ashiq Usman, in which both he and Mamitha appear.

Here’s what Sangeeth wrote in his heartfelt birthday note:

"Your day — it's my happiness. I’m not right beside you this time, but know this… take your time, do what you need to do, and when you find a breath, I’ll be there — not behind, not ahead, but exactly where we always meet. You're on another trip around the sun, but someday soon, we’ll toast under the same sky. Happy Birthday, my dear."

While the message touched many, fans in the comments couldn’t help but have some fun of their own. Sangeeth played Amal Davis, Naslen's close friend, in the hit film 'Premalu'. In the movie, Naslen’s character was romantically linked to Mamitha’s character, and fans were quick to connect the dots.

One cheeky comment read, “After Sachin went to the UK”, while another said, “Amal Davis after Sachin left abroad.” The playful banter added a layer of nostalgia for 'Premalu' fans who remembered the on-screen dynamics.

Sangeeth Prathap, who began his career as a film editor, has made a notable impression in Malayalam cinema with just a handful of roles. His portrayal of Amal Davis in 'Premalu' earned him widespread love. In multiple interviews, he has described Mamitha as one of his closest friends — someone he sees as a sister.