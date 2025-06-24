When 'Thug Life' was first announced, the buzz was undeniable. Mani Ratnam reuniting with Kamal Haasan after decades — naturally, fans had flashbacks to 'Nayakan', their 1987 classic that's still held up as one of Indian cinema’s greatest. But when 'Thug Life' hit theatres, something didn’t click.

The film underperformed at the box office, leaving fans and critics puzzled. And now, for the first time since its release, Mani Ratnam has addressed the lukewarm response.

In a candid conversation with 123 Telugu, the director reflected on the film’s reception and why it didn’t meet audience expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those who were expecting another Nayakan from the two of us,” Ratnam said, “all I can say is — we’re sorry. But it was never our plan to revisit that zone. Why should we?”

According to him, the goal wasn’t to recreate the past but to take a different creative leap. And that risk, he admits, didn’t quite land the way they hoped.

“We wanted to do something new. I don’t think it was about over-expectation — it was a different expectation. The audience wanted something very different from what we delivered,” he explained.

In other words, fans came in hoping for nostalgia; Ratnam and Haasan offered a reinvention. That mismatch, Ratnam believes, is what ultimately cost 'Thug Life' its moment.