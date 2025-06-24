Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested on Monday by the Nungambakkam police in Chennai following an investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The investigation revealed that the actor was involved in substance abuse, leading to his arrest.

According to reports, Srikanth had procured one gram of narcotics from Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary. The actor allegedly purchased the substance for ₹12,000 and is believed to have used it more than 40 times. Investigators also found that Srikanth used the fintech platform Google Pay to transfer ₹4.72 lakh in connection with the drug purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad had earlier been arrested in connection with a pub brawl in Chennai. During questioning, he revealed that he had sold cocaine to Srikanth, prompting the police to begin an investigation into the actor’s involvement. Srikanth’s blood samples were subsequently tested at a government hospital in Chennai, and the results confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

The Chennai police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit questioned the actor further as part of their inquiry. Authorities are now looking into possible links between Srikanth and other members of the Tamil film industry, as they continue to unravel the full scope of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srikanth is a well-known figure in Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut in 2002 with the film 'Roja Koottam', which was followed by several successful projects including 'April Madhathil', 'Manasellam', and 'Parthiban Kanavu'. These films are widely considered highlights of his career.

In 2023, Srikanth made his entry into Telugu cinema with the film 'Okariku Okaru', balancing roles in both industries. His notable films also include 'Bose', 'Kana Kandaen', 'Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule', 'Poo', 'Nanban', and 'Coffee With Kadhal'.