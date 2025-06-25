The producers of the upcoming Malayalam film 'JSK – Janaki v/s State of Kerala' have approached the Kerala High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging an unexplained delay in certifying the movie. The petition, filed by Cosmos Entertainment, seeks urgent relief, citing procedural irregularities and financial losses.

The legal move comes at a time when the Suresh Gopi-starrer has already drawn significant public attention ahead of its planned release. According to the petition, the film was submitted for certification through CBFC’s online portal on June 12, 2025, and a censor screening was held on June 18. However, over a week later, the producers say they had yet to receive any official response from the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to their confusion is a reported objection regarding the character name ‘Janaki’—the titular role in the film. Although no formal communication was issued, media reports suggest the board informally advised the filmmakers to consider changing the name, citing its association with the Hindu goddess Sita. This has raised concerns, particularly because the CBFC had previously cleared the film’s teaser—which uses the same name—nearly three months ago.

In their plea, the producers argue that such inconsistencies in the certification process reflect a lack of transparency and fairness. They also contend that the prolonged delay is infringing on their constitutional rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g), which guarantee freedom of expression and the right to practice any profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBFC, in its response to the court, has clarified that 'JSK – Janaki v/s State of Kerala' has now been referred to its Revising Committee for further scrutiny. This move comes after the film had already been cleared by the CBFC’s Screening Committee, adding to the producers' frustration. The film was initially slated for release on June 27.

The CBFC's online portal currently marks the film’s application as “pending for issuance of show cause notice for cuts submission,” but no formal explanation has been provided to the filmmakers yet. With release plans hanging in the balance, the petitioners are now relying on the judiciary to intervene and ensure an unbiased, timely certification process.

(With Live Law inputs)