Actor Joju George, who raised some serious allegations against 'Churuli' makers, claimed that the producers had gone back on their word after being paid a hefty sum by the OTT platform where the film is currently streaming. Joju had previously alleged that the makers had told him that the version containing profane words and expletives would only be released at the film festivals, while another version would be released for the public.

However, he now stated that the makers released the expletive-ridden version on the OTT platform after its rights were sold for a hefty amount. The actor reiterated that he raised the issue about the remuneration and the breach of trust by the filmmakers because his family was deeply affected by the use of foul language in the movie. "I am someone who uses expletives and I know these expletives. But I decided to act in the film because they told me that the movie would only be screened at film festivals for the awards. I dubbed another version for the theatre release. However, they sold the OTT rights using the version with the profane words. I am someone who is connected deeply to my family. I am a huge fan of Lijo Jose Pellissery. I would not have spoken about this issue if my daughter had not raised the kind of bullying she faced because of the scenes in this film," he said.

He also clarified that he did not play a guest role in the movie as stated by Lijo Jose Pellissery in the Facebook post released on Thursday. He also addressed the claims by Lijo who stated that Joju was paid Rs 5.9 lakh for his guest role in the movie. Incidentally, Joju had stated that he did not receive any remuneration for the film in a recent interview with an English newspaper. "Though Lijo claimed that I did a guest role, I spent more days at the film sets. Lijo has only shared a receipt of the amount I was paid. Let him share the entire agreement, which has the exact details about my pay and my involvement in the film," he said.