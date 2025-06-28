Popular director Lijo Jose Pellissery who helmed the Malayalam film 'Churuli' has reportedly deleted his post revealing Joju George's remuneration for the film. The move comes two days after Joju had challenged Lijo to release the contract of the film, which discussed his remuneration and the terms and condition of the movie.

Joju recently alleged that he was not paid for the movie and also said the makers had gone back on their word regarding the expletives that would be used in the film's release. Based on this, Lijo posted a receipt of Joju's salary, stating that the actor had received Rs 5 lakh for a three-day shoot. He also said the producers of the film were hurt by Joju's statement and claimed that the actor was only a guest in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lijo's latest move deleting the salary slip has fueled speculations that the rift has ended between the two. Joju had claimed that 'Churuli' makers had promised to release the version with expletives only at festivals, though it was later released on OTT. This, according to him, affected his image, especially among his family.