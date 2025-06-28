June is drawing to a close, and as always, it brought with it a fresh lineup of film releases. From gripping dramas to feel-good entertainers, the month had something for everyone.

As we wrap up, here are our top movie picks from June — titles that stood out and are worth your time, whether in theatres or on OTT platforms.

In no particular order, here are three films we think you shouldn't miss.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (Director: Ahammed Khabeer)

'Kerala Crime Files' is a Malayalam crime thriller series that explores police investigations in a grounded, realistic manner. The second season, now streaming, continues in the same vein as its predecessor, eschewing flashy twists for a slow-burn, character-driven mystery. This season follows SI Noble (Arjun Radhakrishnan) as he probes the sudden disappearance of Inspector Ambili Raju (Indrans), a case that quietly unravels into something far more complex and sinister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why it’s a good watch

'Kerala Crime Files Season 2' is a standout because of its commitment to authenticity. The storytelling is restrained but absorbing, pulling viewers into the investigation one step at a time. Performances by Indrans and Harisree Ashokan—both known for their comic roles—add unexpected depth, while Arjun Radhakrishnan’s quietly powerful turn as SI Noble keeps the tone grounded. With sharp writing, smart pacing, and atmospheric music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the series crafts tension without gimmicks. Even if the climax feels slightly subdued, the journey there is thoroughly engaging, making this season a rewarding, well-made watch.

Ronth (Director: Shahi Kabir)

'Ronth' is a slow-burning Malayalam drama that unfolds over a single day in the lives of two police officers. Starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, the film moves away from conventional thrills and instead offers a deeply reflective look at the human side of policing — how the job shapes those who wear the uniform, and how they, in turn, respond to the world around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why it’s a good watch

What makes 'Ronth' a compelling watch is its quiet honesty. Rather than chasing action or suspense, Kabir focuses on character and atmosphere. The dynamic between the seasoned Inspector Yohannan (Dileesh Pothan) and the idealistic Dinanath (Roshan Mathew) is subtle yet layered, capturing generational contrasts and moral ambiguities with finesse.

Both lead performances are outstanding — Pothan embodies the weary pragmatism of a veteran cop, while Roshan brings restraint and quiet turmoil to a younger officer still finding his place. The cinematography by Manesh Madhavan adds richness to the narrative, with misty, rain-soaked visuals that mirror the emotional greys of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

F1 (Director: Joseph Kosinski)

'F1: The Movie', directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, is a high-octane sports drama set in the high-stakes world of Formula One racing. It follows the story of veteran racer Sonny Hayes, who is drawn back into the competitive arena by a close friend and team owner, Ruben Cervantes. Blending real-life F1 events with fictional drama, the film offers an immersive ride into the heart of motorsports, complete with top-tier visuals, pulsating race sequences, and a celebration of racing spirit.

Why it’s a good watch

'F1' works because it captures the thrill of the sport without sacrificing emotional depth. Much like Kosinski's earlier hit 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film spotlights a seasoned professional — Sonny Hayes (played with quiet charisma by Brad Pitt) — who is given one last shot at redemption. The narrative avoids clichés despite the underdog arc, and focuses as much on team dynamics as it does on racing.

The rivalry between Sonny and rising star Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) adds tension, while Claudio Miranda’s cinematography delivers some of the most electrifying track visuals seen on screen. Shot during actual F1 races, the film feels authentic and visually stunning, even if it occasionally bends realism for drama. Hans Zimmer’s score further elevates the film, syncing seamlessly with both the adrenaline and the emotional beats.